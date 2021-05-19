Former NYC buildings inspector pleads guilty to soliciting, accepting bribe

NEW YORK — A New York City Department of Buildings inspector pleaded guilty Wednesday to soliciting and accepting a cash payment to not issue a fine to a construction company, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York announced.

Francesco Ginestri, 37, pleaded guilty to solicitation and receipt of a $1,200 bribe in exchange for an agreement to make sure the DOB wouldn’t fine a company that was facing a $25,000 sanction for safety violations after a stop work order had been issued in July 2020.

“With today’s guilty plea, Ginestri admits to selling his position as a building inspector in exchange for cash and to violating the public trust to ensure the safety of city construction sites,” stated Acting United States Attorney Mark J. Lesko. “This office will vigorously prosecute corrupt employees who put their official positions up for sale and endanger the safety of their communities.”

The company had already received the stop work order when Ginestri came to re-inspect, learned construction had continued, and asked for and received the $1,200 bribe.