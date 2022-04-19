NEW YORK (PIX11) — A tentative deal has been reached to avert a potential strike from more than 30,000 doormen and other building service workers in New York City.

The Realty Advisory Board on Labor Relations (RAB), which represents building owners, and 32BJ SEIU, the union representing more than 30,000 residential building service workers in Manhattan Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island, reached a labor agreement Tuesday, one day before the current contract was set to expire.

The contract covers doorpersons, porters, handypersons and building superintendents in more than 3,000 RAB residential buildings. More than half a million New York City residents would be affected if their doormen and other building service workers went on strike. Building tenants would have to take out their own trash, accept deliveries and sort their own mail, among other tasks.

“We got a deal done that protects healthcare, with no premium sharing,” 32BJ President Kyle Bragg said in a statement. “We got a deal done that protects paid time off. We got a deal done that provides the economic security our members need in a time of rising inflation. We got a deal done that our members have earned and deserved.”

Annual wage increases will average 3% over the next four years, bringing the total wage for a typical doorperson to around $62,000 by the end of the contract. The agreement also includes a one-time $3,000 bonus. Union members will continue to receive full family health insurance covering medical, dental, optical and prescription drug coverage.

“The agreement builds on the important work RAB and 32BJ accomplished together throughout the pandemic – protecting jobs and maintaining solid health benefits – and further shows the industry’s respect and appreciation for our essential workers with a substantial bonus,” RAB President Howard Rothschild said in a statement. “We would like to thank all residential building service workers for their tireless dedication and commitment during a tremendously challenging period.”

The tentative agreement is subject to ratification by both the union members and RAB board. Once ratified, the contract will run through April 20, 2026.