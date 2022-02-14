NYC budget will include dedicated funding for half-price MetroCard program

NEW YORK (PIX11) — For the first time, the city has guaranteed annual funding for Fair Fares.

That program offers half-price MetroCards to New York City residents who meet income levels at the federal poverty level. Mayor Eric Adams and City Council Speaker Adrienne E. Adams made the announcement Monday. Upcoming city budgets will baseline $75 million for the program and add $15.5 million this year.

“The path to an equitable recovery runs through our public transit system. We are proud to announce this investment in its future to help even more people going forward,” said Mayor Adams.

Fair Fares was created in 2019 by the administration and city council. It had been funded on a year-to-year basis and was decreased during the pandemic last year.

Speaker Adams says the council is committed to returning the program to its original funding level and will assess if additional funding if needed. It began with $106 million.

“Affordable access to our public transit system is essential to our recovery from the pandemic, and to achieving equity at all times. In order for this program to be successful, a stronger commitment and focus on outreach than the one taken by the previous administration is needed, and the Council is a willing partner to help advance those efforts,” said Speaker Adams.

Fair Fares offers a 50% discount on both subway and eligible bus fares, or Access-A-Ride to eligible New Yorkers with incomes up to 100 percent of the federal poverty level who are not eligible for other transit subsidies or benefits. That’s about $27,000 a year in income for a family of four.

More than 260,000 New Yorkers have enrolled in the program. Community Service Society, which has advocated for the program, estimates as many as 250,000 more are eligible.

Emerita Torres, a vice president with CSS, SAID this is a good first step.

“A real game changer would be increasing the eligibility threshold,” she said.

There is an ongoing discussion about raising the income requirements.