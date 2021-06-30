NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled a nearly $100 billion spending plan for New York City’s COVID-19 “recovery budget” Wednesday, which makes radical investments in working families, including millions invested in education and public safety.

“We need a recovery for all of us,” the mayor said during the budget announcement.

This is the eighth budget under the de Blasio administration, but the mayor said this one “is the most important” as it determines the city’s future and strength of its recovery.

“This recovery budget makes really powerful, even radical investments in working people. And that’s what we believe in reaching every neighborhood, doing things that will change the lives of New Yorkers for the long haul,” he said Tuesday ahead of the budget preview.

The City Council will vote on the budget plan Wednesday, according to City Council Speaker Corey Johnson.

Protests have occurred across the city over the last year calling for the defunding of police, however this year’s budget plan would include an increase, primarily for IT needs. The mayor also said they had worked on overtime, but could not substantially decrease that.

$98.7 billion plan

$2.8 billion has been added to the city’s reserves, including first-time ever “Rainy Day Fund”

Goal is to bring economy, tourism back

Bringing kids back to school in September, close COVID achievement gap and work on academic and emotional needs of children Push on literacy, including pilot program where two teachers will be put into classrooms of schools with high-need

Public safety = Recovery Investments in grassroots solutions in gun violence

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson: For the first time ever, every school will receive 100% of funding Ensure every school will have a social worker Investing in smaller class sizes New literacy program “These are critical steps in helping our young people recover from the past 16 months,” Johnson said.

For the first time ever, every school will receive 100% of funding Johnson: Reversed cuts that occurred last year (Ex: parks, sanitation services)

$2.8 million LGBTQ curriculum package, investing $5 million in LGBTQ community services and $4.2 million in trans equity initiatives

Councilmember Mark Treyger : 500 new social workers,$27 million for literacy curriculum, $6 million for every NYC high school, $5 million for mental health continuum to call experts rather than 911.

: 500 new social workers,$27 million for literacy curriculum, $6 million for every NYC high school, $5 million for mental health continuum to call experts rather than 911. NYPD budget seems to have increased this year: Part of the increase is for IT needs. We worked on overtime. Couldn’t fully reduce it, but it’s been substantially decreased.

