NEW YORK (PIX11) — NYC Broadway Week goes from Jan. 16 through Feb. 4, offering two tickets for the price of one to more than 20 shows.

Find ticket information here.

The following shows are participating in Broadway Week deals:

The Lion King

Hamilton

Wicked

The Book of Mormon

Chicago

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Prayer for the French Republic

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

Hadestown

Sweeney Todd

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Six: The Musical

Back to the Future

Gutenberg! The Musical!

Harmony

Spamalot

Kimberly Akimbo

MJ The Musical

Days of Wine and Roses

&Juliet

How to Dance in Ohio