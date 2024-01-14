NEW YORK (PIX11) — NYC Broadway Week goes from Jan. 16 through Feb. 4, offering two tickets for the price of one to more than 20 shows.
Find ticket information here.
The following shows are participating in Broadway Week deals:
- The Lion King
- Hamilton
- Wicked
- The Book of Mormon
- Chicago
- Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
- Prayer for the French Republic
- A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical
- Hadestown
- Sweeney Todd
- Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
- Six: The Musical
- Back to the Future
- Gutenberg! The Musical!
- Harmony
- Spamalot
- Kimberly Akimbo
- MJ The Musical
- Days of Wine and Roses
- &Juliet
- How to Dance in Ohio