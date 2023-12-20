NEW YORK (PIX11) – More than 25,000 toys will be distributed in NYCHA buildings and homeless shelters across New York City as part of a three-day giveaway this week.

PIX11 News is partnering with the First Responders Children’s Foundation and the NYPD to help New Yorkers. They made a special delivery for a 9-year-old boy at the Wagner Houses in Manhattan on Wednesday.

The toy giveaway will continue on Thursday and Friday. And you could have a say in who the gifts go to! Tag @1strcf @Nypd, and @pix11news on social media and PIX11 might come to your neighborhood and deliver a surprise on Friday.

Each year, the First Responders Children’s Foundation gives more than $1 million worth of toys to kids in need across the five boroughs for the holidays. Making the deliveries are New York’s Finest, dressed in uniform.

The First Responders Children’s Foundation is a national organization that started in 2001 to help children of first responders who lost a parent on 9/11. The foundation also helps children of first responders around the country, all year round.

Watch the video player for more on this story.