NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York City Rent Guidelines Board will take a final vote Wednesday night on a rent increase for those living in rent-stabilized apartments.

In May, the board approved a preliminary range of increases of 2-5% for one-year leases and 4-7% for two-year leases. The vote comes after months of deliberation by the rent guidelines board and contentious meetings with the public.

Tenants have been fighting for a rent freeze or rollback for years so if the rent hike gets approved, the cost of living for millions of New Yorkers will increase.

Mayor Eric Adams has criticized the proposed percentages saying 7% is beyond what renters can afford, but landlords say they need to keep up with inflation too.

If approved, these rent hikes wouldn’t go into effect until at least October 1st. The board has also banned noisemakers ahead of Wednesday night’s vote which takes place at 7 p.m. in Hunter College’s assembly hall.