NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York City Rent Guidelines Board will take a preliminary vote Tuesday night on a rent increase for those living in rent-stabilized apartments.

A recent report by the NYC Rent Guidelines Board said the possible range of rent hikes was 5.3% for one-year leases to 6.6% for two-year leases on the low end, and on the high-end 8.25% for one-year leases, and a staggering 15.75% for two-year leases.

“It’s ridiculous, we just came through a pandemic, and everybody’s staying here,” said Andrew Lawrence, a New York City tenant.

Many landlords testified last week that they need the highest rent hikes possible because of higher operating expenses and rising inflation.

“Given the severity of last year’s rent hikes coupled with the ongoing citywide housing crisis, the board should unequivocally reject any proposed increases for tenants in rent-stabilized units and commit to an outright freeze,” the Legal Aid Society said in a statement.

Leah Goodridge, the managing attorney for housing policy at Mobilization For Justice, said she doesn’t see how her tenant clients can pay any more in rent.

“I think we should have a rent freeze,” Goodridge said. “We have a behemoth housing crisis. We are at a crossroads. We have a homelessness crisis.”

The NYC Rent Guidelines Board’s final vote is expected in June.