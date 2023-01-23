NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Council member Tiffany Caban is trying to rally support around the Secure Jobs Act, which would require employers to give 14 days notice and a written explanation before terminating an employee.

“You have nail salon workers, you have retail workers, you name it, these are things that most people are dealing with,” Caban said.

If passed and signed into law, employers would also have to show proof of economic hardship before laying off workers.

“It means waking up, going to work and having the security and confidence of knowing that you’re going to go home with your job,” Caban said.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander supports the Secure Jobs Act.

“When I was in the City Council, I sponsored a bill to give these secure job protections to fast food workers. Obviously, lots of workers who are in unions have them already, but this would extend that,” Lander said.

While Caban is working to pick up more support for the Secure Jobs Act from fellow City Council members, the legislation has drawn criticism for seeking to place more restrictions on a labor market that’s still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Partnership for New York City CEO Kathryn Wylde called the legislation a political gesture.

“The Council member could be pushing for education and workforce development to help New Yorkers meet the changing demands of the workplace,” Wylde said.