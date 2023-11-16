NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York is known for its arts and culture.

The city is moving ahead with investment in those areas and committing $200 million in capital funding to 80 organizations in all five boroughs.

The organizations range in size from major museums and botanical gardens to local cultural groups.

NYC Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo said the arts feed the soul and they’re a major tourism attraction.

On Thursday, the department concluded a five-borough tour that showcased some of the organizations.

“We’re investing in groups across the city, with major capital investments that will ensure New Yorkers have access to the world class cultural facilities they deserve,” said Cultural Affairs Commissioner Cumbo.

The Africa Center hosted the event in the plaza. The money will allow them to expand and open more space.

“We are focused on making sure the space is available to community groups in Harlem and the city,” said Uzodinma Iweala, CEO of The Africa Center.

Bonds and grants cover most capital projects which apply to construction, equipment and renovation projects. The day-to-day operational expenses are a different budget funded through tax dollars.