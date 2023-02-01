NEW YORK (PIX11) — With just a few weeks away, couples still looking to make Valentine’s Day plans could try snagging a reservation at one of the most romantic restaurants in the New York City area.

Five eateries landed on OpenTable’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America, including Galllaghers Steakhouse in Midtown and RK Rooftop Restuarant New York in the West Village.

But unless couples looking for an early lunch, the two popular spots are all booked on Valentine’s Day, according to their websites.

In New Jersey, American eatery 618 in Freehold and seafood spot Chart House Restaurant in Weehawken also made OpenTable’s list of romantic restaurants.

The list was generated based on over 13 million reviews, according to the OpenTable website.