NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just weeks after the alert level was raised to medium, New York City could again raise its COVID alert level to high, Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan warned on Monday.

He issued a Commissioner’s Advisory urging all New Yorkers to wear masks indoors. Per the color-coded alert system introduced by Mayor Eric Adams in March, the high alert level kicks in when there’s high community spread. Under the high alert level, New York City’s guidance notes the government should require face masks in all public indoor settings. However, Mayor Adams was not ready to take things that far on Monday.

“ We’re not at the point of mandating masks,” he said.

Adams explained the guidance was issued based on what was seen previously, but shifts since then mean they’re not 100 percent applicable anymore. He said he doesn’t want to be “stagnant” with COVID when it isn’t a stagnant problem. Adams said doctors in new York are telling him they feel things are under control.

“I’m listening to this team as I win the battle against COVID for all of us,” he said.

Under the high alert level, New Yorkers are advised to get vaccinated and boosted, wear a mask in all public indoor settings and crowded outdoor spaces and get tested if they have symptoms or were exposed. People should follow basic hygiene and stay home if they’re sick or were exposed to COVID. People should also consider avoiding higher-risk activities, such as crowded, indoor gatherings.

Per the city’s alert-level guidance, the government should increase testing and vaccination capacity and ensure adequate vaccination, testing and isolation capacity in congregate settings.