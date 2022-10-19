NEW YORK (PIX11) — Grab the popcorn and get ready for some movie magic.

New York City plans to show a number of Halloween movies around the five boroughs for free ahead of the holiday. The Halloween Movies Under the Stars events kick off on Friday. Screenings are free. Chairs are reserved for seniors and people with disabilities.

The lineup includes:

“Hocus Pocus” will be shown Oct. 21 at the lawn area in Queens’ Francis Lewis Park from 6:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“Monster University” will be shown Oct 21 at the playground in Staten Island’s Bloomingdale Park from 6:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

“Book of Life” will be shown Oct 21 at the pool deck in Manhattan’s Highbridge Park from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Encanto” will be shown Oct. 21 at the gymnasium in Queens’ Sorrentino Recreation Center from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

“Where the Wild Things Are” will be shown Oct. 22 at the 155th Street and 32nd Avenue entrance to Queens’ Bowne Park from 6:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“Casper” will be shown Oct. 22 at the ballfields in Staten Island’s Midland Field from 6:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

“The Addams Family” will be shown Oct. 28 at the Colden Street and Elder Avenue entrance to Queens’ Kissena Corridor Park from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“Beetlejuice” will be shown Oct. 28 at the Media Lab at Staten Island’s Walker Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Addams Family 2” will be shown Oct. 28 at the amphitheater in the Bronx’s Playground 52 LII from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“Coco” will be shown Oct. 29 outdoors at Staten Island’s Faber Recreation Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Twitches” will be shown Oct. 29 at Brooklyn’s Herbert Von King Park from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“Nope” will be shown Oct. 29 at Brooklyn’s Herbert Von King Park from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.