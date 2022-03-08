NEW YORK (PIX11) — Open streets are a product of the pandemic.

They were made permanent by city council and former Mayor Bill de Blasio last summer, and new locations and renewals have to reapply for the program.

Neighbors, elected leaders and staff at the NYC Department of Transportation are working out the guidelines.

Tuesday night, Councilmember Crystal Howard held a community meeting to discuss the project on Willoughby Street. It goes eight blocks in the neighborhoods of Fort Greene and Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. It was removed last month and then reinstalled, due to a municipal misunderstanding.

At the meeting, Department of Transportation representatives said better community outreach and traffic studies will be a part of the plans.

DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez repeated the Adams’ administration support of open streets.

Some neighbors say parking and deliveries have become difficult, while other neighbors enjoy the recreational activities in the new space.