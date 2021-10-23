NYC among top 3 ‘rattiest cities’ in America, new survey finds

NEW YORK — Oh, rats! New York City was among the top three “rattiest cities” in America in an annual ranking released this week by pest control company Orkin.

For the seventh year in a row, Chicago was ranked the rattiest city in America. Los Angeles was ranked second and the Big Apple was third. New York City also ranked third in last year’s survey.

According to Orkin, rat and mouse visibility skyrocketed in 2020 when many New Yorkers fled the city and restaurants shut down at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing rodents to look in new places for sources of food and water.

And when residents started to return to their city homes this year, so did the rat population. So much so that the number of rodent complaints made to 311 in March 2021 surged by 80% — higher than pre-pandemic levels, Bloomberg reported.

Orkin compiled its ranking by the number of new rodent treatments in both residential and commercial properties performed from Sept. 15, 2020 to Sept. 15, 2021.

RATS! Pest control company Orkin released its annual ranking of the "Top 50 Rattiest Cities" and New York City made the top three. 😨 pic.twitter.com/fMID9ApKqh — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) October 22, 2021