NEW YORK (PIX11) — Getting medical assistance in New York City could soon become more expensive.

The FDNY has proposed hiking ambulance costs. Under the February proposal, the cost of a basic life support ambulance ride would increase 53% to $1,385. If approved, the change would take effect in the spring.

The costs of advanced life support ambulance rides would see a more modest increase. The charge per mile for the trip to the hospital or medical facility would also spike from $15 a mile to $20 a mile.

“The proposed rates in part reflect increases (including recent EMS collective bargaining increases and inflation) in personal services (PS) costs and other than personal services (OTPS) costs required to provide emergency ambulance service,” according to the FDNY. “The proposed rate increases have been calculated to reduce the portion of such costs that is currently borne by City taxpayers.”

If the plan is approved, there will be projected revenues of $4.08 million in fiscal year 2023 and $16.335 million in the following fiscal year.

The FDNY will hold a public hearing on the topic on March 24. Anyone who wants to comment on the proposal during the hearing needs to sign up at code.develop@fdny.nyc.gov. People can also submit comments here.