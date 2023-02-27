NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers won’t have to worry about moving their vehicles on Tuesday.

Alternate side parking rules will be suspended on Tuesday, Oct. 28 to facilitate snow operations, the Department of Transportation announced Monday. Parking meters will remain in effect.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A Snow Alert was issued on Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for New York City and coastal areas through Tuesday morning.

Forecasts show a storm system could bring as many as 5 inches of snow to the five boroughs. It would be the biggest storm of the season to date for the region. This has been the least snowy winter to date for the New York City area, according to the National Weather Service.