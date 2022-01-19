NYC alternate side parking suspended Thursday, Jan. 20; parking meters in effect

NEW YORK — New Yorkers won’t have to worry about moving their vehicles on Thursday.

With snow in the forecast, officials said alternate side parking regulations would be suspended on Thursday. However, payment at parking meters will remain in effect.

The New York City Emergency Management Department issued a travel advisory and the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory.

Light rain late Wednesday is expected to transition to light snow early Thursday. There could be some accumulation on roads during Thursday’s morning commute.

NYC Emergency Management Acting Commissioner Christina Farrell warned roads could be slippery.

“We urge New Yorkers to exercise caution,” Farrell said. “If you must travel, we encourage the use of mass transit and please allow for extra travel time.”