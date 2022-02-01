NYC alternate side parking suspended through end of week

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Alternate side parking regulations suspended 

Alternate side parking rules are suspended.

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Drivers, rejoice! Alternate side parking in New York City has been suspended for the rest of the week.

The city Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that parking rules will be suspended through Saturday to help with snow removal operations. Parking meters will remain in effect.

Alternate Side Parking was already suspended Monday and Tuesday for city holidays. DOT first suspended parking rules on Saturday and Sunday due to the nor’easter that dropped more than a foot of snow in some parts of the city.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter