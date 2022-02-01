NYC alternate side parking suspended through end of week

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Drivers, rejoice! Alternate side parking in New York City has been suspended for the rest of the week.

The city Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that parking rules will be suspended through Saturday to help with snow removal operations. Parking meters will remain in effect.

Alternate Side Parking was already suspended Monday and Tuesday for city holidays. DOT first suspended parking rules on Saturday and Sunday due to the nor’easter that dropped more than a foot of snow in some parts of the city.