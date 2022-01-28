NEW YORK (PIX11) – Snow is on the way, but New Yorkers won’t need to worry about moving their vehicles for the next few days.

With a nor’easter expected to bring snow to the tri-state area, officials said alternate side parking regulations would be suspended from Saturday for snow operations. Additonally alternate side parking is suspended is already suspended Monday and Tuesday for Lunar New Year’s Eve and Lunar New Year.

Despite suspended alternate side parking, payment at parking meters will remain in effect.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the five boroughs as the city could see between 7 to 10 inches. The region should expect moderate to heavy snowfall along with strong winds from Friday night through Saturday.

Ahead of the storm, Mayor Eric Adams also announced COVID-19 vaccination sites and outdoor dining would be suspended Saturday.