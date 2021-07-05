NYC alternate side parking suspended Monday, July 5; parking meters not in effect

NEW YORK CITY — New Yorkers who stayed in the city for the Fourth of July weekend won’t have to worry about moving their vehicles Monday. Plus, visitors to New York City can enjoy not feeding the meter.

In observance of Independence Day, which was technically on Sunday, the city has suspended alternate side parking rules Monday, July 5.

In addition, parking meters across the Big Apple will not be in effect Monday.

Both meters and alternate side parking are expected to be back in effect on Tuesday.

