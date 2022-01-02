NYC alternate side parking suspended Monday, Jan. 3; parking meters in effect

NEW YORK — New Yorkers won’t have to worry about moving their vehicles Monday.

With snow in the forecast, Mayor Eric Adams said alternate side parking regulations would be suspended on Monday. However, payment at parking meters will remain in effect.

Though just half an inch to an inch of snow is expected, up to three inches of snow are possible, officials said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul advised drivers to be cautious.

“New Yorkers: Roads and sidewalks might be icy during the morning commute,” she tweeted. “Please be careful and exercise caution if driving.”

The New York City Emergency Management Department issued a travel advisory for Monday. First Deputy Commissioner Christina Farrell said drivers should prepare for slippery roads.

“We encourage all New Yorkers to use mass transit, allow for extra travel time, and exercise caution,” Farrell said.