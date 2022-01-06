NYC alternate side parking suspended Friday, Jan. 7 and Saturday, Jan. 8; parking meters in effect

NEW YORK — New Yorkers won’t have to worry about moving their vehicles on Friday or Saturday.

With snow in the forecast, officials said alternate side parking regulations would be suspended on Friday and Saturday. However, payment at parking meters will remain in effect.

Winter weather advisories have been already issued for much of New Jersey, as well as for all five boroughs of New York City, areas north of the city and Long Island.

The advisories go into effect at midnight and are expected to expire by 10 a.m. or noon on Friday.

The Department of Sanitation issued a snow alert beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday the state is deploying resources where needed.

“We’re experienced, but you can never predict exactly what Mother Nature will do,” she said.

Winter weather on Wednesday caused deadly crashes.