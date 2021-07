NEW YORK CITY — New Yorkers who drive will be happy to hear they won’t have to move their car for most of this work week.

In observance of the Islamic holiday Eid al-Adha, the city has suspended alternate side parking rules for Monday, July 19 through Wednesday, July 21.

However, parking meters across the Big Apple will still be in effect for those three days.

Alternate side parking is expected to be back in effect on Thursday.

