NYC alternate side parking in effect Tuesday amid nor’easter

NEW YORK — Sorry, New Yorkers. Alternate side parking in New York City remains in effect Tuesday despite the fact a nor’easter brought heavy rain and strong winds to the tri-state area.

The agency tweeted Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. that rules are in effect. The tweet quickly sparked outrage among New Yorkers, with some calling it “ridiculous” and others bringing up the fact that officials have advised people to stay home, if possible.

#NYCASP rules are in effect today, October 26. — NYC Alt Side Parking (@NYCASP) October 26, 2021

NYC Alt Side Parking was also slammed last month during Tropical Storm Ida when the City initially kept rules in effect despite severe flooding.

Following outrage over its initial tweet, NYC Alt Side Parking tweeted about an hour later that rules would be suspended Thursday for storm operations.