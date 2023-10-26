NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York City initiative hopes to collect thousands of coats to keep New Yorkers warm this winter.

The 35th annual New York Cares Coat Drive kicked off Thursday in Times Square. The campaign aims to get 250,000 coats that can be distributed over the next two years, organizers said.

For the first time, several New York City sports teams will be collecting coats and helping spread the word on their social media platforms and broadcasts, organizers said.

Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a ‘WE❤️NYC’ statue in Times Square to kick off the drive.

“This year, we have set a goal of distributing 250,000 coats to New Yorkers in need, and with the support of New York City’s professional sports teams, our city agencies, and generous New Yorkers across the city, we know we’ll get there,” Adams said.

New Yorkers can donate gently used coats at several public collection sites in each of the five boroughs through Dec. 31. Visit New York Cares’ coat drive map at newyorkcares.org/coat-drive/map for exact locations, dates, and hours of operation.