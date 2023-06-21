NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City wants you to call in tips about illegal e-bike shops and potentially dangerous situations involving lithium-ion batteries.

“Effectively immediately, 311 calls regarding questionable activities at bike repair shops or any other location where bikes are being charged will get a response from the local fire station within 12 hours, instead of the 72 hours currently required,” Mayor Eric Adams announced on Wednesday.

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh said some things residents can look for are “batteries being charged less than three feet apart, multiple batteries being charged at once, extension cords,” as well as batteries that look like they were tampered with and businesses that do not seem to be properly licensed.

So far this year, there have been 108 lithium-ion battery fires in New York City, with 13 deaths. Four people died early Tuesday morning when an e-bike shop at 80 Madison Street on the Lower East Side caught fire. The FDNY said lithium-ion batteries are to blame and that the shop had been previously fined for violations.

PIX 11 News spoke with Ligia Guallpa, the Executive Director of Worker’s Justice Project, Los Deliveristas Unidos’s parent organization. The organization represents some 65,000 Deliveristas in the city.

A second part of the response plan announced Wednesday is the beefed-up partnership between the FDNY and the City’s Department of Small Business Services.

They will engage in more community outreach to get the message out about the dangers of using refurbished or black-market lithium-ion batteries.

Commissioner Kevin Kim said they would work with 76 business improvement districts to go “deep into the communities” and distribute information in 11 different languages.

“We want to make sure the message is clear; workers are not responsible for the e-bike fires. The responsibility is on the manufacturing companies that are manufacturing unsafe batteries,” Guallpa told PIX11 News.

Guallpa said the delivery app companies and the city could do more.

“That involves charging stations, that involves more education in our streets, that involves passing legislation that would allow deliveries to transition to new safer batteries that many of them cannot afford,” Guallpa said.

The city council is considering buyback legislation that would use state or federal money to pay people who turn in damaged e-bikes or lithium-ion batteries.

Adams said outdoor public charging stations for e-bikes are also being considered.