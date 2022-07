NEW YORK (PIX11) — If finding affordable housing in New York City sometimes feels like a lottery, that’s because it can be.

Affordable housing lotteries for apartments in the five boroughs are almost always running and they are searchable through the city’s NYC Housing Connect site.

Here’s a guide to current affordable housing lotteries in New York City, sorted first by borough, then by the entry deadline. Some specific residency requirements may apply for individual buildings, so be sure to check each lottery’s listing on the NYC Housing Connect site.

Bronx Affordable Housing Lotteries

6375 Broadway – Lottery closes July 28, 2022; Eligible income of $61,715 to $187,330 for households of one to five people

2434 Bronx Park East – Lottery closes Aug. 1, 2022; Eligible income range of $50,743 to $187,330 for households of one to five people

Comunilife Third Avenue – El Borinquen, 3401 Third Avenue – Lottery closes Aug. 5, 2022; Eligible income range of $17,898 to $72,060 for households of one to three people

The Shirley, 4578 Manhattan College Parkway – Lottery closes Aug. 5, 2022; Eligible income range of $39,429 to $187,330 for households of one to five people

Williamsbridge Gardens, 713 East 211th Street and 718 East 212th Street – Lottery closes Aug. 18, 2022; Eligible income range up to $132,400 for households of one to seven people

310 Grand Concourse – Lottery closes Aug. 24, 2022; Eligible income range of $56,983 to $115,280 for households of one to five people

661 Manida Street – Lottery closes Aug. 30, 2022; Eligible income range of $54,343 to $96,080 for households of one to three people

6327 Broadway – Lottery closes Sept. 8, 2022; Eligible income range of $68,572 to $187,330 for households of one to five people

The Allerton, 683 Thwaites Place – Lottery closes Sept. 10, 2022; Eligible income range of $41,863 to $182,050 for households of one to seven people

Brooklyn Affordable Housing Lotteries

378 Weirfield Street – Lottery closes July 19, 2022; Eligible income range of $61,715 to $187,330 for households of one to five people

802 Howard Avenue – Lottery closes July 25, 2022; Eligible income range of $61,715 to $156,130 for households of one to three people

428 Wythe Avenue – Lottery closes July 25, 2022; Eligible income range of $87,703 to $156,130 for households of one to three people

709 Empire Boulevard – Lottery closes Aug. 4, 2022; Eligible income range of $80,572 to $156,130 for households of one to three people

88 Linden Boulevard – Lottery closes Aug. 16, 2022; Eligible income range of $70,286 to $215,150 for households of one to seven people

912 Broadway – Lottery closes Aug. 18, 2022; Eligible income range of $85,680 to $187,330 for households of one to five people

1709 Park Place – Lottery closes Aug. 22, 2022; Eligible income range of $62,572 to $156,130 for households of one to three people

22 Chapel Street – Lottery closes Aug. 31, 2022; Eligible income range of $79,098 to $215,150 for households of one to seven people

The Deermar, 262 Ninth Street – Lottery closes Sept. 8, 2022; Eligible income range of $78,858 to $187,330 for households of one to five people

227 West Street and 27 Eagle Street – Lottery closes Sept. 12, 2022; Eligible income range of $51,840 to $206,875 for households of one to seven people

Manhattan Affordable Housing Lotteries

1998 Second Avenue – Lottery closes July 29, 2022; Eligible income range of $75,429 to $215,150 for households of one to seven people

One East Harlem Residences, 2319 Third Avenue – Lottery closes Aug. 1, 2022; Eligible income range of $24,000 to $273,075 for households of one to seven people

524 East 14th Street – Lottery closes Aug. 1, 2022; Eligible income range of $38,195 to $187,330 for households of one to five people

Park 79 Apartments, 117 West 79th Street – Lottery closes Aug. 5, 2022; Eligible income range of up to $53,400 for households of one to two people

601 West 29th Street – Lottery closes Aug. 9, 2022; Eligible income range of $26,229 to $144,100 for households of one to five people

Lyra at 555 West 38th Street – Lottery closes Aug. 16, 2022; Eligible income range of $47,966 to $187,330 for households of one to five people

Queens Affordable Housing Lotteries

56-15 Van Cleef Street – Lottery closes July 28, 2022; Eligible income range of $59,143 to $156,130 for households of one to three people

134-19 Blossom Avenue – Lottery closes Aug. 1, 2022; Eligible income range of $85,715 to $187,330 for households of two to five people

134-40 Blossom Avenue – Lottery closes Aug. 1, 2022; Eligible income range of $78,858 to $187,330 for households of two to five people

Trio, 27-19 Thomson Avenue – Lottery closes Aug. 4, 2022; Eligible income range of $88,835 to $187,330 for households of one to five people

Staten Island Affordable Housing Lotteries

No lotteries available at this time