NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s Office of Technology and Innovation’s Next Generation 911 is still on track to be completed by the end of 2024, the city announced Friday.

“The successful ongoing implementation of the Next Generation 911 system exemplifies this administration’s commitment to leveraging the latest technology to enhance the lives of New Yorkers and strengthening public safety across the city,” said New York City Chief Technology Officer Matthew Fraser. “NG911’s all-digital network will revolutionize how callers, call-takers, and first responders share and receive information in emergency situations and will ensure that the nation’s busiest 911 service is accessible to all. I thank NYPD and FDNY for their continued collaboration on this critical project.”

The new system has features allowing 911 call centers to receive information like; text, photographs, and video. It will also have better accuracy in locating callers and upgrade the call center’s abilities to route calls to neighboring jurisdictions.