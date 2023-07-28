NEW YORK (PIX11) — Back to school season is right around the corner for students in New York City’s public schools.

Students will return to class on Thursday, Sept. 7. Classes will run until June 26, 2024.

Snow days are not in the cards for New York City students this year. The Department of Education stated it will pivot to remote learning during inclement weather.

Schools will be closed for Yom Kippur, Italian Heritage/Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Election Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Recess, Winter Recess which includes New Year’s Day, Midwinter Recess, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Easter Weekend, Eid al-Fitr, Spring Recess, Memorial Day, Anniversary Day / Chancellor’s Conference Day, Eid al-Adha, and Juneteenth.

Schools will also be closed for Clerical Day, for students attending 3K, Pre-K, elementary schools, middle schools, K-12 schools, and standalone D75 programs, and Professional Development Day for students attending high schools and 6-12 schools.

Winter break is a week long from Dec. 25- Jan. 1, 2024. Midwinter recess is scheduled from Feb. 19-23, 2023. Spring break is scheduled from April 22-30, 2023.

For more information on the full schedule, click here.