NEW YORK (PIX11) – Ruschell Boone, a news anchor at New York City television station NY1, has died at age 48.

Boone passed away on Sunday due to complications related to pancreatic cancer, NY1 announced on Tuesday.

Boone was an Emmy award-winning journalist who first joined NY1 in 2002. She grew up in New York City and was a mother of two children, according to NY1.

“For 21 years, Ruschell was a member of our staff, as well as a friend and mentor to many,” NY1 shared. “For someone who lived and breathed the five boroughs, NY1 was a perfect match, and she joined the station in 2002 as our Queens reporter. Despite her long list of awards and accolades, Ruschell was always most focused on her family, including her mother, her siblings, her husband Todd and her two sons, Carter and Jackson.”

NY1 said Boone learned she had pancreatic cancer in 2022 and was open about her experience throughout the difficult process.

“[Boone] was devoted to raising awareness about cancer and other health issues,” NY1 shared. “And while she was facing a constant fight of her own, Ruschell felt it was important to extend a hand and help others in their time of need. Wherever Ruschell was, she always made time to laugh, to dance, and to celebrate life.”

Boone spent her early childhood in Jamaica before moving with her family to the Bronx when she was 11 years old, according to NY1. She graduated from Harry S. Truman High School in the Bronx and Baruch College in Manhattan.

“A mother, a wife, a daughter, a sister, a journalist, a Jamaican-American, a true New Yorker, Ruschell leaves behind a rich and loving legacy for her family, her friends and her city,” NY1 said.

