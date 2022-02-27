NEW YORK (PIX11) — As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continued Sunday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said New York would end business with Russia until further notice.

Hochul signed an executive order to stop investments and purchases involving Russia. She said the order would be effective until the federal government’s sanctions against Russia were ended.

The governor noted New York has the largest population of Ukrainians in the U.S.

“An attack on their country is truly an attack on all of us,” she said.

On Friday, Hochul had said Ukranian refugees would be welcome in New York.