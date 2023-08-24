LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – A woman was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated with four kids in her car, the Suffolk County Police announced Thursday.

Martha Acosta-Maldonado, 36, was pulled over Wednesday night while driving on William Floyd Parkway. Officers performed a sobriety test and determined she was intoxicated, police said.

Acosta-Maldonado was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years or younger, and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The children were released to a family member’s custody and the vehicle was impounded.

