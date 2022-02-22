NY will let hemp farmers grow pot to prepare for legal sales

FILE — Dried hemp plants are sorted and trimmed at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., April 12, 2021. Hemp farmers in New York state will be able to apply for a license to grow marijuana this year under legislation signed Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022, by Gov. Kathy Hochul. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York is paving the way for hemp farmers to get a head start on growing marijuana for legal sales that are expected to begin next year.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Tuesday that lets hemp growers apply for two-year licenses to grow for the forthcoming legal recreational pot market. Licensees can start planting this spring.

Hochul says the measure will jump-start “the safe, equitable and inclusive” marijuana industry the state is building.

It’s been nearly a year since New York legalized recreational use of marijuana for adults, but officials are still working on regulations for growing and selling cannabis legally.