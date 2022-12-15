ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — When legal marijuana dispensaries open their doors in New York later this month, a QR code near the door should give consumers peace of mind.

The sticker, which will be posted in the windows of legally licensed dispensaries, will show that the business meets state standards, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced Thursday. A universal symbol on each product will also show that it is up to snuff.

“It’s critical for New York’s cannabis consumers to understand the risks of buying untested, illicit products and to have the tools to guide them to the safer, legal market that’s poised to open,” Hochul said in a statement. “These tools will help to protect public health and strengthen our ability to deliver the equitable cannabis market our law envisions.”

As more stores open in early 2023, the state will also release a public education campaign titled, “Why Buy Legal in New York,” which will explain the benefits of buying legal cannabis instead of illicit products. The campaign will discuss the risks of untested drugs, and how those products undermine the goals of the state’s cannabis law.

Below is an example of what the QR code will look like:

This QR code will be posted on all state-regulated dispensaries. (Photo: Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul)