NY Waterway restarts weekday rush hour service from Jersey City, Hoboken to Midtown

NY Waterway

In this Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 photo, an NY Waterway ferry is docked at the company’s Hoboken, N.J. property. The Manhattan skyline is across the Hudson River in the distance. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW JERSEY —  NY Waterway restarted its weekday rush hour service from parts of New Jersey to Midtown Manhattan Monday.

Rush hour ferry service to Midtown from Paulus Hook in Jersey City and the Hoboken NJ Transit Terminal are expected to run during the morning and evening rush hours.

Riders can connect to NY Waterway’s free shuttle buses to destinations across Manhattan.

Rush hour service runs between 6:30 a.m. and 9:35 a.m. in the morning and between 4:10 p.m. and 7:50 p.m. in the evening.

The resumption of weekday rush hour services comes as more people return to offices and businesses more than a year after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Face coverings are mandatory, and ferries are continuously sanitized. 

For full schedules, routes and to purchase tickets, visit the NY Waterway website. 

