NY town agrees to end biased housing practices: AG James

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James said Friday she’s reached an agreement with a Hudson Valley town and county to end discriminatory housing practices she says were designed to keep Hasidic Jewish families from moving in.

James said the agreement require Orange County and the town of Chester to comply with the Fair Housing Act and to take preventative measures to ensure equitable housing practices moving forward.

But a representative for Orange County says the agreement cost the county “nothing.”

The town of Chester said the attorney general’s claims “ended with a whimper.”