Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the New York attorney general planned to make a related announcement. The story has been updated to reflect her announcement is not related.

NEW YORK (PIX11) — U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee, ordered a hold on federal approval of mifepristone which has been on the market for 23 years.

The ruling came at nearly the same time that U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice, an Obama appointee, essentially ordered the opposite and directed U.S. authorities not to make any changes that would restrict access to the drug in at least 17 states where Democrats sued in an effort to protect availability. The case could go to the Supreme Court.

“This ruling just goes against everything that we as medical professionals, we as physicians and care providers believe in,” said Dr. Lipi Roy, medical director of Housing Works.

Many states, including New York, are now stockpiling misoprostol which is typically prescribed with mifepristone but can be used on its own to terminate a pregnancy.

“It’s going to ensure that New Yorkers have access to medication abortion no matter what,” Gov. Kathy Houchul recently said.