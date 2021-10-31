NY tells prison inmates: Get vaccinated, get a Big Mac

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s state prisons are encouraging inmates to get the COVID-19 vaccine — and they’re offering up a side of fries with that.

A recent memorandum sent by the state’s acting corrections commissioner lists pizza and treats from McDonald’s among the latest vaccine incentives being offered to inmates.

The Auburn Citizen obtained a copy of the memo and reported on it this week.

The special offerings must include a non-pork item and prisons can’t spend more than $10 per inmate, the memo said.

