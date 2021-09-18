NY teen fatally stabbed during brawl after high school football game

LAGRANGE, N.Y. — A 16-year-old was stabbed to death during a brawl that erupted after a high school football game in the Hudson Valley on Friday night, police said Saturday.

The large fight broke out around 9 p.m., just after the game ended at Arlington High School in LaGrange, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office.

The unidentified teen, an Arlington student, was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead, officials said.

During their investigation, police interviewed and subsequently arrested Nestor A. Ortiz-Ocampo, 18, in connection with the stabbing. Ortiz-Ocampo, a former Arlington student who now lives in Poughkeepsie, was charged with first-degree manslaughter, officials said. He was expected to be arraigned on Saturday.

Arlington High School in LaGrange, New York. (Credit: Rockland Video Productions)

The investigation remained ongoing on Saturday, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling the Detective Bureau at 845-486-3820 or contacting the tip line at 845-605-CLUE (2583) or dcsotips@gmail.com. When calling or emailing please leave your name and contact information and a detective will contact you. All information will be kept confidential, and when leaving your information please indicate what you are calling about but don’t leave any specific details about the case or what you observed; those details will be discussed when the detective contacts you.