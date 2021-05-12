NY task force will decide whether to vaccinate kids ages 12 to 15

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, N.Y., where the Toronto Blue Jays are scheduled to play several home games due to restrictions in cross-border travel between the U.S. and Canada on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. — Children ages 12 to 15 in New York could get vaccinated as early as Thursday, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory committee is set to meet Wednesday to recommend the Pfizer vaccine for that age group.

But Cuomo said before New York can start vaccinating those minors, the state’s vaccine advisory task force will also have to review safety data and decide whether to recommend the vaccine.

New York City’s mayor and health officials, meanwhile, say they plan to start vaccinating children ages 12 to 15 Thursday at multiple locations.

Last fall, Cuomo was one of a handful of governors who announced he wanted his state to analyze data from vaccine clinical trials before allowing residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.