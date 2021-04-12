NY supply of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine plummets after factory error

NEW YORK — New York State’s COVID rates are dropping and new COVID rules for city schools start Monday, but there are fewer Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses this week.

Starting this week, New York’s supply of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is down by about 88 percent, forcing the Javits Center to scale back its round the clock appointments.

About 700,000 doses will be dispensed across the state this week compared to nearly 5 million last week; it’s all because of the manufacturing error in Baltimore that caused 15 million doses to be tossed out.

Even with some concerns over continued vaccine rollout, the latest numbers across New York state are encouraging. The state’s positivity rate is 2.99% and New York city’s positivity rate is 3.58%, the lowest since Dec. 1, 2020. Long Island’s stands at 3.93%, the lowest since Nov. 30, 2020.

On Face the Nation, former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb was asked if the COVID vaccine should be mandated for all students returning to the classroom

“If you see an outbreak in local community they’ll be pressure for local school boards to mandate the vaccine,” Dr. Gottlieb said. “ I think you’re going to see fight someone parents to try to influence local vaccinations.”

Starting Monday, New York City public schools will shift coronavirus policy.

“If there are four or more cases and they are in different classrooms and can be traced to a known exposure within the school, that’s when there will be a closure,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference.

With 70 percent of kids still opting for remote learning, de Blasio is hoping the new COVID rules will give families more consistent scheduling with fewer disruptions and encourage more to return to the classroom.