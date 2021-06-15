NY students who learned remotely, had hybrid lessons to get food benefits funding

Kim Horrigan, left, sits with her son Conor Horrigan, 8, both of Quincy, Mass., as Conor does math homework at their home, in Quincy, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Kim said she and her husband have struggled all year with their decision to keep their 8-year-old son in remote learning due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

NEW YORK — Families of students who participated in remote and hybrid learning will receive money to cover the cost of meals missed over the course of the pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Eligible students will receive $132 per month with more than 12 days of remote learning during the 2020-21 academic year, Cuomo said. There will be $82 per month distributed for students who had a hybrid schedule with one to 12 days of remote learning in a month.

The money was set to begin going out automatically on Monday to families of all impacted children who were enrolled to receive free school meals; about 2.5 million children throughout the state were enrolled to receive free school meals.

“For many families across the state, free school meals provide a critical stop-gap and the ongoing pandemic has only made it harder for those already grappling with food insecurity,” Cuomo said. “This funding will help school children throughout our state access critical food assistance at a time when so many families are trying to make ends meet.”

Money will be distributed in two phases: the first phase, lasting through late July, covers fall semester benefits and the second phase, extending through August, covers spring semester benefits.