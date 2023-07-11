NEW YORK (PIX11) – Seven state parks in New York are offering campsite reservations to view the total solar eclipse in April 2024.

A total solar eclipse, which is when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth and completely blocks the face of the sun, will happen next year on April 8. People wanting to view the celestial event can now reserve one of 335 available campsites, cottages and cabins at seven state campgrounds in western, central and northern New York.

“Our State Parks will open campground accommodations early, prior to the traditional camping season, to ensure people can see [the total solar eclipse] in one of New York’s beautiful natural settings. I encourage all who are interested to reserve their spot beginning this week for this incredible event,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

The eclipse will begin in western New York shortly after 2 p.m. on April 8. Full totality will begin in Chautauqua County at 3:17 p.m., moving through the state to Plattsburgh at 3:25 p.m. Locations in the path of totality could experience darkness – as if if were dawn or dusk – for up to four minutes.

“Visitors not only will get a chance to see this inspiring cosmic display – which won’t happen again in the continental U.S. until 2044 – they will also be able to enjoy the beauty of early spring in some of our most beautiful State Parks and see how we are continuing to enhance our accommodations,” New York State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said in a statement.

Reservations can be made for a minimum of two nights through ReserveAmerica.com.

Sites at the following state parks will be available April 4-8:

Allegany State Park, 2373 ASP, Rte 1, Salamanca, New York 14779 (Allegany County), for 165 sites, including campsites, cabins, cottages, and a group camp.

Fair Haven Beach State Park, 14985 State Park Rd., Fair Haven, New York 13064 (Cayuga County) for 29 cabins and one cottage.

Letchworth State Park, 1 Letchworth State Park, Castile, New York 14427 (Livingston/Wyoming counties) for 19 cabins and cottages.

Evangola State Park, 10191 Old Lake Shore Rd., Irving, New York 14081 (Erie County) for 25 campsites.

Four Mile Creek State Park, 1055 Lake Rd., Youngstown, New York 14174 (Niagara County) for 50 campsites.

Golden Hill State Park, 9691 Lower Lake Rd., Barker, New York 14012 (Niagara County) for 25 campsites.

Wellesley Island State Park, 44927 Cross Island Road, Fineview, New York 13640 (Jefferson County) for 21 cabins and cottages.

Safety tips for viewing a solar eclipse

During a solar eclipse, it is unsafe to look directly at the sun without specialized eye protection for solar viewing, except when the moon completely blocks the sun.

Viewing any part of the sun through a camera lens, binoculars or a telescope without a solar filter secured over the front of the optics will cause severe eye injury, according to NASA.

The partial phases of the solar eclipse can be safely observed directly with specialized solar viewing glasses or a handheld solar viewer. Regular sunglasses are not a safe replacement for solar eclipse glasses.