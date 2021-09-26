NY starts $27 million relief fund for undocumented New Yorkers impacted by Ida

Cars and trucks are stranded by high water Thursday, Sept 2, 2021, on the Major Deegan Expressway in Bronx borough of New York as high water left behind by Hurricane Ida still stands on the highway hours later. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

NEW YORK — Undocumented New Yorkers impacted by Ida will be eligible for relief funds, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday.

There’s a $27 million fund set to be distributed. Undocumented New Yorkers are not eligible to get storm recovery help through the FEMA Individual Assistance Program.

“When I saw the devastation of Hurricane Ida, I pledged that we would do everything in our power to help impacted communities recover, and this funding is a fulfillment of that promise,” Hochul said. “With these resources dedicated to undocumented New Yorkers who are ineligible for FEMA relief and partnerships with organizations on the ground, we can close gaps in aid and help New Yorkers in need. I urge eligible New Yorkers to apply to get the funding they need to rebuild.”

The New York State Office for New Americans will manage the money distribution to undocumented individuals living in areas covered by the Presidential Major Disaster Declaration: the Bronx, Brooklyn, Nassau County, Queens, Staten Island, Suffolk County, Westchester County and Rockland County.



The following organizations will provide assistance:

· Bronx – Catholic Charities Community Services, 402 East 152nd Street, Bronx, NY 10455

· Brooklyn – Chinese American Planning Council, 4101 8th Ave, 4th Floor,Brooklyn, NY 11232

· Queens – MinKwon, 133-29 41st Avenue, Suite 202, Flushing, NY 11355

· Queens – Make the Road, 92-10 Roosevelt Ave, Jackson Heights, NY 11372

· Staten Island – Make the Road, 161 Port Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10302

· Nassau – Economic Opportunity Commission of Nassau County, 134 Jackson Street, Hempstead, NY 11550

· Suffolk – Make the Road, 1090 Suffolk Ave, Brentwood, NY 11717

· Westchester & Rockland – NeighborsLink, 27 Columbus Ave, Mount Kisco, NY 10549

The partner organizations will begin providing assistance and accepting applications on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. The application period will close on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. In order to qualify for this program, the applicants must a) themselves not be eligible for FEMA assistance and b) not have an individual in their household who is eligible for assistance.



To get connected with assistance, impacted residents should call the ONA Hotline at 1-800-566-7636 9:00am to 8:00pm, Monday through Friday or visit the partner nonprofits starting Sept. 27. Hotline assistance is available in over 200 languages.

