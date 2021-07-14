NYC shootings: 4,000 summer jobs for at-risk youth unveiled by Cuomo

Police evidence markers at the scene of a shooting in the Bushwick area of Brooklyn on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (PIX11 News)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — After declaring gun violence a state disaster emergency last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 4,000 summer jobs and full-time jobs with training for at-risk youth in New York City on Wednesday.

The governor met with community groups in Brooklyn to discuss the new program and other gun violence mitigation measures. He held a news conference after the meeting. Watch the news conference in the video player below.

In Brooklyn holding a press conference with elected officials, clergy & community leaders on gun violence and making an announcement. Watch live: https://t.co/bJNRQ7UAnq — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 14, 2021

New York City mayoral candidate and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams joined Cuomo for part of the announcement earlier Wednesday. The governor vowed to work closely with Adams if he’s elected in November.

“Eric Adams and I will work very well together,” Cuomo said, adding that they both come from the “same political philosophy” as progressive Democrats.

Republican candidate for mayor, Curtis Sliwa, was expected to hold his own news briefing on gun violence Wednesday afternoon.

The summer jobs initiative is part of Cuomo’s multi-pronged plan to combat a spike in gun violence across the state, including in New York City.

The governor said the jobs initiative will target hotspots in New York City where the majority of shootings have taken place. The state will partner with community groups to reach out to at-risk youth in those communities, Cuomo said.

Adams described Cuomo’s plan as a “compliment” to President Joe Biden’s federal anti-gun violence initiatives. The mayoral candidate met with Biden last week to discuss gun violence.

There have been at least 811 shooting incidents with at least 945 victims so far this year in New York City alone, compared to 650 shootings at the same time last year with 796 victims, according to the NYPD.

A police spokesperson said the number of suspects and victims under the age of 18 is also higher this year compared to 2020.

As of July 11, 79 shooting victims were under 18, compared to 50 in the same time period last year. Meanwhile, at least 43 shooting suspects were under 18, compared to 28 in the same time period last year, according to NYPD data.

Cuomo declared gun violence a disaster emergency in the state last week and Sen. Chuck Schumer on Sunday noted that gun violence was spiking in New York and around the country.

In late June, the Justice Department announced plans to launch a task force to New York City to help combat the uptick in shootings.

This story comprises reporting from PIX11’s Kala Rama.