NEW YORK (PIX11) — Chris Cabrera and his crew at Salcedo Cargo Express in the Bronx are packing donations, which are soon heading to the Dominican Republic. Canned food, clothing and medicine are among the most needed items in the waterfront towns that were pummeled by Hurricane Fiona last week.

“All of these are going in the airplane tomorrow,” said Cabrera.

While this second batch of donations by New Yorkers has yet to arrive in the Dominican Republic, a delegation of New York leaders already has. Among them is Mayor Eric Adams, who arrived Monday morning after spending Sunday touring the damage left behind by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico.

Adams met with Dominican President Luis Abinader, and with a delegation of Dominican natives — New York City DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez and U.S Sen. Adriano Espaillat — dropped off donations in the peninsula of Samana.

Houses there saw their roofs ripped off by Fiona’s ruthless winds. Part of the mayor’s staff is in Puerto Rico to help residents navigate the FEMA application process for federal financial assistance.

“We don’t say it lightly that Puerto Rico is the sixth borough of New York City. We mean it. And we are committed to this,” said Adams.

In the Bronx, more than 10,000 pounds of donations are headed to the Caribbean, and more are expected.

“It’s time to help our community, our Dominican community. This is why we are doing all of this,” added Cabrera.