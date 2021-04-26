NY senator calls for ban on mini plastic toiletry bottles in hotels

The New York State Senate is expected to vote on a plan Monday that would ban the use of mini shampoo, conditioner and lotion bottles from hotels across the state.

It’s one of several environmental actions topping Nassau County Sen. Todd Kaminsky’s agenda.

Kaminsky spoke to PIX11 about what he hopes to accomplish with it, what the bottles will be replaced with and the reaction he’s gotten from the hotel industry.

The Long Island senator has also called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid sexual harassment allegations. He said his position still stands and will look at the evidence and push for reforms as more information becomes available.