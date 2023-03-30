NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Sen. Chuck Schumer is spearheading a federal effort to fight the spread of xylazine, also known as “tranq,” a drug we’ve been reporting on increasingly showing up in our area.

Tranq is a powerful animal tranquilizer that is turning up in street drugs across the country.

In Washington on Thursday, Schumer announced a proposed plan to address the rise of the potentially deadly drug.

The majority leader called on the DEA to create special teams to investigate the drug and catch the traffickers.

Schumer said xylazine is particularly dangerous because, unlike heroin and fentanyl, the life-saving medication Narcan is ineffective for those experiencing an overdose.