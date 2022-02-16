Restaurant owners push to bring back drinks to-go for good

WOODHAVEN, Queens (PIX11) – With many restaurants still hanging on by a thread because of the pandemic, owners gathered across the state Wednesday to make sure their voices were heard to permanently bring back alcoholic drinks to-go.

Loycent Gordon, owner of Neir’s Tavern in Woodhaven, Queens says bringing it back for good would be their lifeline.

“It’s the additional leg on that unstable stool,” Gordon said.

In her State of the State Address last month, Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed making alcohol to-go a permanent fixture, but it’s up to the legislature to get it approved.

It seems to be the favorite choice, but Donovan’s Pub owner Dan Connor says some liquor stores are against it.

“We are not going to be selling what goes against them,” Connor said. “We’re not selling bottles of scotch. We’re not selling bottles of whiskey. We are looking to sell cocktails. The things you would get in our restaurants, we want you to be able to take them home.”

Alcohol to-go sales ended in June once the state of emergency was lifted.

With rising costs, restaurant owners say they can only do so much with price points on their food menu and that big profit comes from serving drinks.

Arelia Taveras is the president of the New York State Latino Restaurant Association.

“The bottom line is, tickets doubled, sales doubled because of this added amenity,” Taveras said.

It would also help with debt racked up when foot traffic was virtually nonexistent and establishments had to switch gears on a moment’s notice to keep up with changing regulations.

“We had to pivot, pivot till we’re dizzy,” Gordon said. “This is the additional revenue stream that will help to add to the tax base, that would help to employ more people. Why would you want to fight against that?”

The owners feel optimistic about the outcome but say they need to hammer it home. The budget process ends on March 31.